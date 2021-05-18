SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As if the pandemic wasn’t hard enough to bounce back from, now Sacramento business owners are bracing for an ordinance that will require a switch from gas to electric.

Chef David Soohoo is turning up the heat on the Sacramento City Council.

“If you’re on Stockton Boulevard, it’s a job killer,” he said.

Soohoo says a similar ordinance is proving too costly even in San Francisco.

“The restaurants in Chinatown are closing up. They are in trouble,” he said.

He argues that Asian restaurants will be impacted more because they rely on gas for dim sum-style cooking. But it will also hit Hispanic restaurants and breweries.

“I think this is an example [where] you have good intention for creating policy and it’s going to have bad or unintended consequences,” said Erika Bjork with the Metro Chamber of Commerce.

Bjork says, as the ordinance is written, building officials alone determine if an exemption is given. She says there needs to be a diverse representation of industry and culture on the technical panel advising them.

“If you’re going to create a technical panel, let’s ensure you have reps from housing, high rise, restaurants, including cultural restaurants as well as from our manufacturing aspects,” she said.

Bjork says there needs to be more leniency as making the switch from gas to electric is challenging.

“[Much] of the equipment, whether in kitchens or in other uses, it doesn’t even exist as an all-electric format. It’s going to take years for that,” she said.

Soohoo has been cooking up plans to ease the electrification process for decades. He is confident the Asian restaurant community, which has been such a vibrant part of Sacramento’s history, will find a recipe for success.

“We are Yee Fow – we always have risen to the challenge,” he said.

The ordinance is going to go before the council June 1 at 5 p.m.