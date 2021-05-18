SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Detectives have arrested the suspect wanted in connection to the November 2020 shooting that left two people dead at a Sacramento County apartment.
The incident happened back on Nov. 1 at a complex along the 8700 block of La Riviera Drive.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded late that night to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, two people who had been shot were found inside an apartment.
Both people were soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics, deputies say.
The victims have since been identified as Micah Nero and Joseph Nash, who were both 18 at the time of their killing.
With evidence found at the scene along with witness statements, detectives identified the shooting suspect as 20-year-old Rancho Cordova resident Andrew Leonard Granderson.
Detectives say Granderson was arrested in Las Vegas with the help of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and an FBI Task Force Team. He is now waiting to be extradited back to Sacramento County.
No motive for the shooting has been detailed by detectives.