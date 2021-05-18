SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A coalition of local leaders held a rally Tuesday demanding change to the City of Sacramento’s budget.
Their target is the police department. They're demanding city disinvestment from law enforcement by the millions.
Their goal is to increase funding for the city's Department of Community Response, emergency housing assistance and a budgeting process that's more evenly spread out.
Councilmember Katie Valenzuela spoke at the event saying it’s time for a change.
"This is the year that it's time to make a choice to invest, which is why I'm proud to join People's Budget to call for at least a 30-and-a-half-million dollar reduction in the proposed police spending," Valenzuela said.
Councilmember Valenzuela said it’s going to take the whole community to make the change, but it’s past the time for lawmakers to listen.