DAVIS (CBS13) — The woman who was rescued after an apartment fire at a UC Davis housing complex has died, authorities say.
UC Davis officials revealed on Tuesday that Hissah Almousa was the woman seriously injured in the Solano Park apartment complex fire back on May 8. Almousa has since died from her injuries, officials said.
Almousa was married to Mohamed Alkaoud, a UC Davis graduate student.
The Solano Park apartment complex primarily houses graduate students and full-time students with children.
Several other residents of the complex were displaced in the fire and are being temporarily rehoused, UC Davis officials said.
Exactly what started the fire, which firefighters brought under control within a few minutes of getting to the scene, is still under investigation.