SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — A woman has died after an SUV crashed into the water in the Delta late Monday night.
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. near W. Eight Mile and Empire Tract roads, northwest of Stockton.READ MORE: Suspect In November 2020 Sacramento County Apartment Shooting That Left 2 Dead Arrested In Las Vegas
Exactly what led up to the SUV crashing into the water is unclear, but California Highway Patrol says it appears that a 74-year-old driver was unable to negotiate a turn on W. Eight Mile Road and ended up in the water.
The woman’s body was later recovered by the US Coast Guard.READ MORE: Chase Ends In Deputy-Involved Shooting Near Modesto, 2 People Taken To Hospital
No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash, officers say.
Authorities have not released the name of the woman killed.MORE NEWS: Woman Dies After Fire At UC Davis’ Solano Park Housing Complex