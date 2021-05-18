COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta, San Joaquin County, Stockton News

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — A woman has died after an SUV crashed into the water in the Delta late Monday night.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. near W. Eight Mile and Empire Tract roads, northwest of Stockton.

READ MORE: Suspect In November 2020 Sacramento County Apartment Shooting That Left 2 Dead Arrested In Las Vegas

Exactly what led up to the SUV crashing into the water is unclear, but California Highway Patrol says it appears that a 74-year-old driver was unable to negotiate a turn on W. Eight Mile Road and ended up in the water.

The woman’s body was later recovered by the US Coast Guard.

READ MORE: Chase Ends In Deputy-Involved Shooting Near Modesto, 2 People Taken To Hospital

No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash, officers say.

Authorities have not released the name of the woman killed.

MORE NEWS: Woman Dies After Fire At UC Davis’ Solano Park Housing Complex

 