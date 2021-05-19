NEVADA CITY (CBS13) – One person was killed after a camper trailer became fully engulfed in flames overnight in Nevada City, police said on Thursday.
Officers were dispatched shortly before 1:30 a.m. to the 700 block of West Broad Street for reports of a structure fire.
Upon arrival, officers found that the fire had spread to nearby vegetation, Nevada City police said. Officers could not enter the trailer to determine if anyone was inside due to the fire growing too hot.
Surrounding buildings were evacuated, and officers spoke with a woman who was able to confirm the trailer was occupied. According to Nevada City police, firefighters extinguished the blaze and found one body inside.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
Investigators are still working to determine what started the fire.