SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A 27-year-old man has died after a motorcycle crash along Interstate 5 in south Sacramento late Tuesday night.
California Highway Patrol says, a little after 11 p.m., officers responded to a crash on the northbound side of the freeway north of Florin Road. Officers found that a motorcyclist had been ejected after a crash and was unresponsive.
Medics soon pronounced the rider dead at the scene, officers say.
Investigators believe the rider was in the #4 lane when, for an unknown reason, he hit the brakes and went into the #3 lane and lost control.
It's unclear, at this point, if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
The name of the rider has not been released at this point, but he was said to be a 27-year-old Sacramento resident.