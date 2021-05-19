COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
Filed Under:Jonas Brothers, Toyota Amphitheatre, Wheatland

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Jonas Brothers are coming to Northern California this summer.

The trio is bringing their Remember This Tour to the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland on August 28. They’ll also be playing at Mountain View’s Shoreline Amphitheatre on August 27.

They’ll be performing with Kelsea Ballerini.

Presale tickets go on sale on May 26 at 10 a.m., with code: REMIX. All other tickets go on sale on May 27 at 10 a.m.

Click here to see the full list of tour dates.

 