ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Unsolved for eight years. In 2013, Susan Jacobson, a Roseville wife and mother, went missing from the Raley’s just minutes from her home and was never heard from again.

Police have now reopened the case, after getting access to technology that could uncover new leads. A lot has changed in the eight years since Jacobson went missing, including DNA technology.

Police said Jacobson stopped at a Raley’s off Pleasant Grove Boulevard in Roseville, then disappeared. Detectives found her unlocked car and her wallet but nothing else.

“This case truly put panic and fear into the minds of Roseville residents,” said Rob Baquera, spokesperson for Roseville police.

At the time of her disappearance, CBS13 spoke to Jacobson’s husband Chris, who talked about the case hitting a dead end.

“They don’t have any leads. They don’t have anything pointing towards me or pointing towards anyone else,” he told CBS 13.

In 2021, Roseville police can now use 4K cameras to process evidence and they have access to new DNA technology.

“One of the things the detectives will be doing is going back and talking to all of the witnesses,” Baquera said.

New technology is motivating new investments in cold cases all over the region.

Last year, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office used ground-penetrating radar to uncover the remains of Christie Wilson, a woman murdered nearly 15 years ago.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office created a cold case unit a little over a year ago.

“We have a sergeant and two detectives assigned to it right now. We’re hoping to grow that in the future,” said Deputy Nicholas Goucher with the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Goucher said when it comes to DNA, detectives no longer have to have a direct match, they can find suspects using familial DNA.

“If there was some type of DNA that was collected that was unable to be tested at the time, we can go through and have that tested with modern DNA techniques,” he said.

Better computers are finding more leads.

“Computing power. If you have a lot of data you have to run through, you’re now able to run it through modern data analysis software,” Goucher said.

Cold cases are being resurrected in a whole new world. The ultimate goal: Bringing justice to families that have waited a long time for it.