STOCKTON (CBS13) – As hundreds of family, friends, and fellow officers honored fallen Stockton Police Officer Jimmy Inn inside the Christian Life Center Wednesday, hundreds of more community members lined the streets to pay their final respects.

A group along an overpass snapped pictures. Debbie Naybors and her family lined up to show their love for slain Officer Inn.

“He died protecting people. This is what we thank him for,” Naybors said.

Inn was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call on May 11. His signature smile was gone too soon.

“You know, one day we’re here and one day we’re not, and that’s huge with everything we’ve gone through to put that all in perspective,” said Christie Burk.

Burk watched as hundreds of officers gathered to pay tribute to Officer Inn at the Christian Life Center from her house across the street.

“It’s just quite the production. Glad they’re coming out for community,” said Burk.

The public was not allowed at the funeral or the burial but wanted to show their support.

“They don’t actually see the support that is out there. They need to see us out there, to just know that community members do back them. We are with them,” said Ben Dominquez.

His company put up flags along the procession route while another group, called End of Watch, helped pay tribute to the men and women in blue with snack bags.

“Our notes and cards usually come from school-aged children, so a little of school-aged kids in the community to sometimes adults,” Casey Robinson said

Getting the word out that those who protect and serve have value and that on this day Officer Inn’s selfless service was not forgotten.

“He didn’t die in vain,” said Naybors.