COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Patterson News, stanislaus county

PATTERSON (CBS13) — A Hayward man has died after a fiery early morning crash near Patterson, authorities say.

California Highway Patrol says, just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the intersection of E. Las Palmas and Elm avenues to investigate a crash. Officers soon found an overturned car fully engulfed in flames.

READ MORE: Trove Of Fossils Discovered In Mokelumne River Watershed Near Valley Springs

One man was found next to the burning car. He was unresponsive, officers say, and was later pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Funeral For Fallen Stockton Officer Jimmy Inn Happening Wednesday

Investigators believe the car was headed eastbound on Las Palmas Avenue when, for an unknown reason, it veered to the left and crashed into a tree. No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

The driver – who was the only person inside the car – was not wearing a seatbelt, officers say.

MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: When Will Parents Get Their First Monthly Check?

Authorities have not yet released the name of the man killed, but he was said to be a 24-year-old Hayward resident.