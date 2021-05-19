PATTERSON (CBS13) — A Hayward man has died after a fiery early morning crash near Patterson, authorities say.
California Highway Patrol says, just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the intersection of E. Las Palmas and Elm avenues to investigate a crash. Officers soon found an overturned car fully engulfed in flames.READ MORE: Trove Of Fossils Discovered In Mokelumne River Watershed Near Valley Springs
One man was found next to the burning car. He was unresponsive, officers say, and was later pronounced dead.READ MORE: Funeral For Fallen Stockton Officer Jimmy Inn Happening Wednesday
Investigators believe the car was headed eastbound on Las Palmas Avenue when, for an unknown reason, it veered to the left and crashed into a tree. No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.
The driver – who was the only person inside the car – was not wearing a seatbelt, officers say.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: When Will Parents Get Their First Monthly Check?
Authorities have not yet released the name of the man killed, but he was said to be a 24-year-old Hayward resident.