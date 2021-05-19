DEL PASO HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Sacramento police responded to Del Paso Heights in full force Wednesday, only this time it was for a game.

Officers brought their cleats out to Grant High School for a game of softball against the community organization Brother to Brother, a crisis response team that helps people impacted by violent crime.

Aaron Cardoza is president of Brother to Brother and says the game is meant to help officers and people who live in the community understand each other better.

“It takes a lot of trust, right?” Cardoza said. “We want you guys to be engaged with us.”

After serving time himself, Cardoza said he has transformed his views of law enforcement.

“It took me to come and engage with them and to see how they are, as human beings, first,” Cardoza said. “And that’s the same, vice versa, for them to see me as a human being and not just look at my record right?”

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn is always a familiar face in Del Paso Heights.

He took to the field too.

“So this is just an example, we don’t need to be divisive,” Hahn said.

Crime tape and evidence markers have become common sites in this close-knit Del Paso Heights neighborhood.

Now the long-sought challenge – finding a way to promote public safety and police relations.

This game of softball could be a game-changer.