ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Sierra College officials say they are experiencing technical issues preventing people from accessing their website.
We're currently experiencing technical issues with our website and mySierra which may prevent you from accessing them. Our IT Department is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We'll post an update here once everything is fixed.
— Sierra College (@SierraCollege) May 19, 2021
Officials say the issues are preventing people from accessing both the school’s website and the mySierra system.
In a statement, the school tells CBS13 that students have access to online instructional resources.
Exactly what is causing the technical issues is unclear. The school says their IT department is working on a fix.
Sierra’s virtual is scheduled for Friday, May 21.