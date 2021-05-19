COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A funeral service will be held Wednesday morning for Jimmy Inn, the Stockton police officer killed in the line of duty last week.

Officer Inn was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call. Inn was a father of three and was married to a fellow Stockton police officer he met in the academy.

RELATED: ‘He Was The Best Man You Will Ever Meet’: Wife Of Fallen Stockton Officer Jimmy Inn Thankful For Community Support

Wednesday’s service is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. in Stockton’s Christian Life Center church. Both the funeral and burial will not be open to the public, but Stockton police are asking the community to pay their respects to Officer Inn during the procession.

The procession route.

“These men and woman are putting their lives on the line, sacrificing themselves potentially each and every day for people whom they’ve never met before and that was the case for Jimmy Inn,” said Eric Jones, Stockton’s chief of police.

Law enforcement members from across the state are expected to attend the funeral.

The service will be streamed live on CBS13.com and the CBS Sacramento app.