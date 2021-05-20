COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
AMADOR COUNTY

AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters have been dispatched to a wildfire in Amador County.

The fire is burning near Bell and N. Vineyard roads in the Plymouth area. It appears to have started just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

A large smoke plume can be seen in the area.

No other details about the incident have been released at this point.

More details to come. Stick with CBS13 for updates.