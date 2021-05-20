FOLSOM (CBS13) – The Folsom Police Department is investigating after a father and his son crashed into a tree, killing the boy.
According to police, the crash happened Thursday evening along Greenback Lane between American River Canyon Drive and Folsom Auburn Road. Greenback Lane will be closed for several hours between those two roadways.
Folsom police said the father was the driver at the time of the crash and no other vehicles were involved. The son was declared dead at the scene.
The condition of the father is unknown at this time. The identities of the two have not yet been released.
Authorities said they are investigating the cause of the crash.