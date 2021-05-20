ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A high-speed chase that started near Lodi and ended in Elk Grove after the suspect crashed into a bystander’s car was all caught on CHP aircraft video.
California Highway Patrol says, late Saturday night, an officer with their Stockton-area division tried to pull over a vehicle, but the driver instead hit the gas.
Officers were then led on a high-speed chase along northbound Highway 99.
CHP’s Air-21 unit followed the chase and was able to keep the suspect in its sights the whole time.
Eventually, the suspect got off the freeway in Elk Grove but was still speeding. Near Elk Grove Boulevard and Harbor Point Drive, the suspect then crashed into another car.
The suspect then got out of his car and ran, eventually making their way through a business park near W. Taron Court.
As seen in the CHP video, the suspect eventually tried to hide in the Laguna West neighborhood – but Air-21 led officers right to him and he was arrested.
It's unclear if the driver who was struck suffered any injuries.
The name of the suspect has not been released.