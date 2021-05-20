SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It’s opening night for the Sacramento River Cats, and free beer is being given away to fans who opt to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the game.
The team will host fans for the first time since 2019.
In addition to the free beer, a free hot dog is being offered to those who choose to get the vaccine. And there is no charge for the shot.
Though fans can return, Sutter Health Park is only allowing a limited number of people inside to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.
The team played the first dozen games of the season on the road and split them 6-6. Thursday's game starts at 6:35 p.m., and the River Cats will take on the Reno Aces to start a 12-game homestand.
As of Thursday afternoon, nearly all tickets were sold out. All tickets must be bought online.