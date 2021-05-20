TRUCKEE (CBS13) — A late-season Winter Weather Advisory is going into effect for the high country as a low-pressure system moves into NorCal.
The advisory is going into effect at noon on Thursday for the Northern Sierra above the 6500’ mark. It will be in effect through midnight, the National Weather Service says.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: How Much Will Your Monthly Check Be?
⚠️Winter Weather Advisory continues today as another round of mountain snow showers is expected this afternoon – evening. Campers & hikers should be prepared for winter conditions. Travel impacts possible at higher elevations & in heavier showers. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/6jnTzGAOPD
— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 20, 2021
About 1-4 inches of snow, with local amounts up to 7 inches, are expected in higher elevations.READ MORE: CHP: 1 Person Dies After Being Shot While Driving On Highway 50 Near Sacramento
Lighter accumulations are expected down to the 3500-5000’ level, forecasters say.
Temperatures across the valley are expected to only reach the low 70s. While some isolated thunderstorms are expected later in the day with the system, forecasters say they are mainly expected to drift between the Lake, Napa and western Solano county areas later in the afternoon.
Somewhat unsettled weather is expected in the Sierra through the weekend, but the snow level is expected to be very high.
Forecasters say dry and milder weather will be returning by early next week.MORE NEWS: Yuba City Officer Shoots Suspect During Domestic Violence Call, Hostage Incident
The first day of summer is just a month away, with the Solstice happening on June 20.