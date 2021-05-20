SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man faces nearly 60 years in prison after being convicted by a jury of 32 counts of child sexual assault charges, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said on Thursday.
Edward Marin is scheduled to be sentenced on July 2 and faces a maximum sentence of 59 years and 4 months behind bars.
According to the district attorney's office, Marin sexually assaulted one of the victims while she was between the ages of 8 and 14. A second victim was assaulted by Marin between the ages of 11 and 17.
Between both victims, Marin committed several sexual assaults over a span of many years, sometimes multiple times a week, The DA’s office said the jury also found true substantial sexual conduct.
Marin's arrest came after a friend of one of the girls, who was in junior high at the time, learned about the abuse from the victim.
The district attorney’s office said the friend delivered a note to the school social worker the following year detailing what was going on. The social worker then notified authorities of the accusations.