TURLOCK (CBS13) — Authorities rescued a juvenile human trafficking victim and arrested a suspected pimp in an undercover operation in Turlock on Wednesday.
The Turlock Police Department says, earlier this week, their Special Investigations Unit got a tip about a possible underage human trafficking victim who was in the area.
Undercover investigators were able to get into contact with the victim as well as the suspect, identified by Turlock police as 19-year-old Javen Fres Novella. A meeting was then arranged along the 1800 block of Lander Avenue under the guise of prostitution.
Instead of meeting with a John, the victim was taken to safety by investigators. Novella, who was waiting in his car, was soon arrested.
Novella has been booked into Stanislaus County Jail and is facing charges of human trafficking, pandering a juvenile, and pimping a juvenile.
The girl was not from the area, police say. Arraignments are now being made to get her safely home.