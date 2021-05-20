Chris Jacobson is the husband of Susan Jacobson, the 59-year-old Roseville woman who went missing while running errands on May 1, 2013.

Chris and Susan had been married for 35 years when she mysteriously vanished. Chris told CBS13 he was expecting her to return in a couple of hours.

A couple of hours after she left, her wallet was found in the parking lot of a Raley’s in Roseville.

“She wouldn’t drop or lose her wallet,” said Chris. “That’s not something that she would lose.”

Her purse was found parked nearby and the doors were unlocked.

“I didn’t have anything to with it, I’m still trying to search why it happened and exactly how it happened,” he told CBS13 back in 2015.

What’s even more puzzling is that the couple were expecting their first grandchild.

The next Sunday after Susan disappeared, 170 searchers — many of them Chris’ work — fanned out at searched the Sun City Golf course near Jacobson’s home, and outlining areas behind Woodcreek High School. He had also hired a private investigator.

“The family, including the husband, have always been very cooperative with us,” Gunther said. “They allowed us to search their house–everything detectives have asked they’ve done.”

Well, almost everything.

“They did not have me take a lie detector test,” Chris Jacobson said. “They asked me to. My attorney said that would not prove beneficial for anything.”

Both legal experts and law enforcement sources say it’s not unusual for a person being looked at to refuse to take a lie detector test. The results can be unreliable and are not admissible in court. But investigators can use it to point them in a different direction. Chris says he was simply following the advice of his attorney.

“Sometimes stuff comes back as inconclusive, sometimes it’s easy to read,” he said. “Like I said I talked it over with my attorney and he suggested to pass on it.”

On Wednesday of this week, CBS13 spoke to Chris again about possible leads.

“They don’t have any leads. They don’t have anything pointing towards me or pointing towards anyone else,” he said.