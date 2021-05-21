COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Two people were killed and five others were injured following a vehicle crash in Sacramento County.

The Sacramento Fire Department tweeted that the crash happened Friday night near National Drive and Striker Avenue and involved two vehicles.

Two people were listed in critical condition and three others had moderate injuries.

They also said speed was a factor in the crash.

This is a developing story.

[EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated only three people were injured.]