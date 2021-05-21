SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Two people were killed and five others were injured following a vehicle crash in Sacramento County.
The Sacramento Fire Department tweeted that the crash happened Friday night near National Drive and Striker Avenue and involved two vehicles.READ MORE: Car Crashes Into West Sacramento Home
Two people were listed in critical condition and three others had moderate injuries.
They also said speed was a factor in the crash.
This is a developing story.READ MORE: Modesto Man Accused Of Hit And Run In Death Of 1-Year-Old Boy
[EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated only three people were injured.]
Incident info: 2 Car crash, very high rate of speed near National Dr./ Striker Ave. 5 patients total. Two critical, 3 moderate. 2 confirmed fatalities on scene. pic.twitter.com/wox9k9d9K1
— Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) May 22, 2021MORE NEWS: Deputy Who Shot Teens After Chase In Modesto Identified As Gerardo Zazueta