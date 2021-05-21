SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are asking for help in finding a missing and at-risk Sacramento woman.
Francell Hailey, 79, was last seen leaving her 6400 block of Village Centre Drive home in Sacramento on Thursday.READ MORE: 'We Don't Have The Power To Make The Decisions': El Dorado County Urges Residents To Take COVID Concerns Up With State
Hailey is 5’04, approx. 120 lbs, and last seen wearing a black/white striped dress and denim jacket. Hailey has been diagnosed with medical conditions and early staged dementia. She is most likely on foot and unfamiliar with the area. (2/3)
— Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) May 21, 2021READ MORE: Amir Moore, 20, Identified As Person Who Died After Being Shot While Driving On Highway 50
Hailey is considered at-risk due to being recently diagnosed with medical conditions and early-staged dementia.
Police believe Hailey is likely walking somewhere in the area. She was last seen wearing a black and white striped dress and a denim jacket.MORE NEWS: River Cats' Drew Robinson, Suicide Survivor, Talks Mental Health At First Home Game
Anyone who sees Hailey or knows where she might be is urged to notify police at (916) 808-5471.