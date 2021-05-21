COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are asking for help in finding a missing and at-risk Sacramento woman.

Francell Hailey, 79, was last seen leaving her 6400 block of Village Centre Drive home in Sacramento on Thursday.

Hailey is considered at-risk due to being recently diagnosed with medical conditions and early-staged dementia.

Police believe Hailey is likely walking somewhere in the area. She was last seen wearing a black and white striped dress and a denim jacket.

Anyone who sees Hailey or knows where she might be is urged to notify police at (916) 808-5471.