By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A two-alarm fire damaged a south Sacramento restaurant early Friday morning.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. at Skip’s Fish & Chicken on Florin Road.

Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded to the scene and found a fire on the roof. Firefighters reported having a hard time getting into the building, and the overnight winds also complicated efforts.

Firefighters then called for a second alarm due to the potential of the fire spreading to nearby businesses.

The flames were eventually contained and no injuries were reported. The building was unoccupied at the time of the incident, firefighters say.

Exactly what caused the fire is now under investigation.