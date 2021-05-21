TURLOCK (CBS13) – A Turlock High School senior is preparing to graduate from both her high school and college this month.

This pandemic school year Nataly Frias took enough Merced College courses online to also earn two associate’s degrees, along with her high school diploma.

CBS13’s Steve Large shows us her double duty during the pandemic’s distance learning.

“This is my high school gown, and then this is my college gown,” Frias said. “I’ll wake up anywhere from 5:15 to 5:30 if I really want to push it.”

Frias’ extreme study habits are paying off. She started increasing her college course load when distance learning started. She doubled-up the studies from home.

“My time management skills are insane,” Frias said. “I don’t even know how I do it sometimes.”

“It’s honestly, really amazing,” said Frias’ mother.

Frias’ parents are filled with pride. Neither went to college straight from high school, let alone during it.

“It didn’t start off with education,” Anthony Frias said. “We got jobs to provide and ultimately we went back to college.”

“Everything is paying off,” Nataly Frias said. “It was worth it. It’s here.”

One Turlock teen has two caps and gowns and a future filled with possibilities, post-pandemic.

Nataly is also a straight-A student. Her next stop is on to Fresno State for her bachelor’s degree. She plans on going into nursing.