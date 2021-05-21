SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A family is searching for answers, after their loved one, a woman, 29, was found dead near the Florin Road light rail station.

Sacramento police say homicide detectives are now investigating her death.

The family of Michelle Benavidez is now asking neighbors to come forward, saying any piece of information helps.

Benavidez’s body was found during the day on the rail tracks off of Florin in Sacramento’s busy Meadowview neighborhood. Her Uncle, Diego Salazar says his niece was well known throughout the Sacramento area.

“She had a big personality. People remember Michelle. She didn’t go around making enemies,” he said.

He has no idea why someone would want to take her life.

“It was a complete shock; no one was ready to hear the news,” he said.

Michelle’s mom, Rachel, last spoke with her Thursday night. Michelle promised a return call that never came. The coroner then knocked on Rachel’s door with the news no parent wants to hear.

Now this murder investigation, with few leads, has this mom desperate for answers on what happened to her only daughter.

Salazar says she’s been a bright light to their family since she was a young girl.

“She had a natural talent for being a dancer, she was a cheerleader at Sheldon High School. You know, way too young to be gone this soon,” he said.

Her family is begging anyone who saw or talked to her leading up to her death to come forward, saying any piece of information could help the investigation.

“It’s not easy to forget Michelle. She was absolutely loved, and will forever be loved,” said Salazar.

In a statement Friday, police say they’re not releasing details about Michelle’s death, to protect the integrity of this investigation: