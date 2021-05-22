MODESTO (CBS13) – One person was injured after a fire broke out at a condominium in Modesto overnight, the fire department said.
The fire, which was upgraded to three alarms, was buried at the corner of Scenic Drive and Rose Avenue. The flames became so intense, part of the building collapsed.
According to the Modesto Fire Department, two units were damaged in the fire and the estimated dollar loss was at around $750,000.
Crews responded to the scene shortly after 1:45 a.m.
The person hospitalized was treated for smoke inhalation, officials said.
Since the fire was upgraded to a three-alarm blaze, most firefighting resources in the city were called to the scene, as well as units from Stanislaus Consolidated Fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.