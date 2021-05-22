CLOVIS, Calif. (AP) — A shooting in a Clovis bar killed two men and wounded a third early Saturday, police said.
The violence erupted around 2 a.m. in the Old Town section of the city in Fresno County, the Fresno Bee reported.
Officers responding to 911 calls found two victims inside the Palace Bar and a third outside, police said in a release.
“Unfortunately, one of the subjects was pronounced deceased inside the bar. The two other subjects were transported to local hospitals, where one of them also passed away,” Sgt. Jim Koch said.
The third man was in stable condition early Saturday at a hospital, the newspaper reported.
There were no immediate arrests and the motive remained unknown, police said.