SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A coroner has identified the two teenagers killed in a North Sacramento crash after a driver ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle Friday evening.
Ali Shoker Ali, 18, and Mohammed Mahir Subhi Al Salih, 19, both of Sacramento, were confirmed to be the two victims who were ejected from one of the vehicles and pronounced dead at the scene.READ MORE: Person Injured, Around $750K In Losses After Fire Burns At Modesto Condo
According to the CHP, at 7:30 p.m., a Mustang was traveling at a high rate of speed on westbound Striker Avenue when it ran a stop sign and collided with a Malibu, causing the Mustang to overturn.
Four people were riding in the Mustang at the time. Ali and Al Salih were the passengers in the backseat and were the only two tossed from the car as it overturned. The driver and front passenger were transported to the hospital with major injuries.READ MORE: 'Like Some Sea Creature From The Deep': Vampire Fish Making Comeback To American River
Three people, including one child, were in the Malibu. They were transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.
Officers say they don’t know yet if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.MORE NEWS: Woman Dead, 3 Children Injured In Crash In Stockton
Aside from learning the identities of the victims, no further information has been released regarding the crash or conditions of those hospitalized.