SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Some kids are getting newfound freedom they never thought they’d have. This is a day they have been waiting for.

Northern California’s Shriners Hospital for Children has a BikeFit program helping patients with limited movement.

“The opportunity to do this at home, you’re really learning life skills. And you’re developing again, the most important part of it, the confidence to know that you can do it,” said Alan Anderson, Director of Development at Shriners Hospitals for Children – Northern California.

Each bike is custom-made to fit the patients’ individual needs and abilities.

“It’s phenomenal. It’s the best. We’re very appreciative of it,” said Ursula Tovar.

Taylor’s 14-year-old son, Ricci, will now get to ride a bike for the first time ever.

“I’m really excited to see what he’s going to do. He sees a bike so he knows. He’s super excited so we can’t wait,” said Ursula.

It’s a new world for these kids, who will now spend the next eight weeks learning how to use their very own bikes.

“It’s also giving them independence like any child should have and the freedom to exercise and just be free when they go home,” said Anderson.

It’s excitement and independence, and for Ricci and his family, it’s a new beginning.

“Something that we take for granted of just walking out and jumping a bike for him it’s something special that he can move to that next level,” said his father Richard.

“We’re just so excited right now. We’re so happy. We knew that this day would come. So we actually got Ricci boy a cake. So when we get home we’re going to celebrate,” said Ursula.

Over the last six years, the BikeFit program has given away 150 bikes to patients. They follow up with them to see their progress.

The bikes would usually cost close to $2,000, but with the help of non-profits, companies and local donors, patients are able to take them home at no cost.