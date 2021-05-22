COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man is in custody accused of pouring gasoline into a Stockton home and threatening to light it on fire while young children were inside, police said on Saturday.

According to the Stockton Police Department, the incident happened at around 11:17 a.m. along Fox Creek Drive.

Officers arrived at the scene and located the suspect, Jim Aing, 36, and detained him without incident. Investigators said three young children were inside the home when Aing allegedly made the threats,

Aing faces charges of attempted arson, assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment and making terrorist threats.

No injuries were reported.