AUBURN (CBS13) – Authorities arrested a woman accused of starting more than a dozen fires in the Yuba County community of Loma Rica this week, Cal Fire announced on Saturday.
The suspect, Julie Stewart, was booked into the Yuba County Jail on charges of arson. She is being held on $100,000 bail.
According to Cal Fire, it received reports Wednesday afternoon of a woman in all-black clothing igniting fires along Scott Grant Road near Beacon Lane in Loma Rica.
Crews responded and put out two small fires at a property along Scott Grant Road and a woman who matched the suspect description was spotted fleeing the area.
Cal Fire said the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office and California Department of Fish and Wildlife responded to the area to assist with the investigation and interview multiple people at the scene.
During the investigation, 11 small fires were located on the property and two more were located just off the property, but still on Scott Grant Road, Cal Fire said.
Stewart was later located and arrested as the suspect. I