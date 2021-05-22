AUBURN (CBS13) – An El Dorado County resident is in custody accused of robbing a bank in Auburn this week, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday.
Austin Brown, 33, of Georgetown, was spotted at around 10:30 p.m. Friday driving on Highway 193 in Kelsey, north of Placerville.
A sheriff's deputy pulled Brown over and arrested him.
Brown is accused of robbing the Bank of the West along Lincoln Way earlier in the day, authorities said.
He reportedly got away with an undisclosed amount of money.