By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 39-year-old woman is dead and four other people, including children, were hospitalized after a crash in Stockton on Saturday, police said.

The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. in the area of El Dorado Street and Ivy Avenue.

A second woman, 24, was driving southbound on El Dorado Street when she collided with the 39-year-old. Stockton police said the 39-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital and three children that were in her vehicle all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The 24-year-old was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The identities of the involved parties were not yet released.

No arrests were made. Exactly what caused the crash is under investigation.