Women’s Disc Golf
https://www.pdga.com/news/uswdgc-returns-northern-california

Wedding Open House
Today 10 am- 2 pm
35265 Willow Ave
Clarksburg
http://www.oldsugarmillweddings.com
https://osmweddingopenhouse2021.eventbrite.com
@oldsugarmill

Loca Blueberry Farm
5288 W. Kile Rd.
Lodi
Dates and times that it’s open May 20, 2021, through the end of June depending on the weather. Thurs-sun 8 am – 1 pm
Public number 209-642-4646
Social media http://www.Facebook.com/lodiblueberries
Website http://www.Locablueberryfarm.com

Good Eats
Order Online:
accounts IG @good.eats
FB: GOOD EATS

Gypsy Cowgirl Kitchen
IG: gypsycowgirlkitchenco
FB: gypsycowgirlkitchen.com

Marlene the Plant Lady
@marlenetheplantlady
http://www.Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady

“Will You Still Love Me? A Puppy Haiku Story”
Book sale June 5
SPCA Doggy Dash
Land Park
http://www.christinevilla.com

