WOODLAND (CBS13) – Three suspects in a Woodland drive-by shooting that injured one person were arrested with help from community members and a witness who drove after them, police said on Sunday.
According to the Woodland Police Department, the shooting happened at around 9:15 p.m. Saturday along West Beamer Street, near Woodland Senior High School. The suspects allegedly fired off shots at a residence. One victim was grazed by a bullet and is expected to recover.
A witness to the shooting drove after the suspects once they fled the scene. Woodland police said the suspects noticed they were being followed and fired off shots at the witness in the area of Mariposa Street and West Woodland Avenue.
Moments later, the witness reportedly rammed the suspects' vehicle, causing it to crash near North Cottonwood Street and West Kentucky Avenue.
Woodland police said the three suspects ran from the crash site, but community members helped locate them in a field at the dead-end of Mallard Drive. Additionally, all of the firearms used in the shooting were recovered by law enforcement.
Woodland residents Javier Lopez, 18, and Adolfo Perez, 20, were booked into the Yolo County Jail on charges of attempted murder and shooting into an inhabited dwelling.
The third suspect, a 14-year-old Woodland resident, was booked into juvenile hall for the same charges.