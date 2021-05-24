ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Police are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a train in Elk Grove on Monday morning.
Elk Grove police say the incident happened just north of Elk Grove Boulevard between School Street and Walnut Avenue.
Exactly what led up to the person being struck by the train is unclear.
No details about the person, including their age or gender, has been released at this point.
The incident investigation prompted a closure of the westbound side of Elk Grove Boulevard through the morning.