STOCKTON (CBS13) – Sammy Nunez, a prominent Stockton civic leader, is in the San Joaquin County Jail facing child sex abuse charges.

Nunez is the founder of a non-profit called Fathers and Families of San Joaquin.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office jail log shows Nunez was arrested by Manteca police on a warrant and is facing charges related to the continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 10. He is being held on $2 million bail.

Additionally, the non-profit has announced Nunez is no longer employed with them.

CBS13 most recently interviewed Nunez in December about how Fathers and Families was helping families with funeral expenses for loved ones lost to COVID-19.

“This was nothing like anything else we’ve ever experienced,” he said in December. “We were getting calls all the time.”

Those who know his work in the community call the arrest shocking. Bobby Bivens is the leader of the Stockton NAACP, a group that has partnered with fathers and families on statewide legislation.

“It’s shocking rather than surprising,” Bivens said of Nunez’s arrest. “Shocking would be a better term.”

He is hopeful the work for the underserved in Stockton is not impacted.

“The concern that I have is that people don’t punish the organization because of the deeds of an individual or the alleged deeds of an individual,” Bivens said.

Nunez will be due in court Tuesday for the first time on these charges – heinous allegations against a man known for helping families in need.

Fathers and Families issued a statement on its Facebook page regarding Nunez’s dismissal from the organization and that the organization remains committed to pursuing its mission.