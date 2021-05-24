Former UC Davis Professor Convicted Of Tax Evasion Allowed To Compete In Olympics Before PrisonFormer UC Davis professor and veterinarian, Jack Ray Snyder, 63, of Wellington, Florida, was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge William B. Shubb to six months in prison, six months home detention, and a $30,000 fine for tax evasion, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. Before he goes to prison, he's being allowed to go to the Tokyo Olympics where he'll oversee the treatment of horses.

19 minutes ago

Residents Describe Escaping From Modesto Apartment FireThree people have been taken to the hospital after an early morning fire at a Modesto apartment complex on Monday. Modesto Fire says their crews responded to the scene along the 1300 block of Celeste Drive a little before 4:30 a.m.

41 minutes ago

Students Enjoy In-Person Graduation In Elk GroveHeartfelt hugs and tears of joy after thousands of high school students walked across the stage in one of the first in-person graduations in our region on Monday.

53 minutes ago

Sacramento Business Gets Creative To Deal With Staffing ShortageBusinesses across multiple industries here in the city can't hire staff fast enough. Now experts say you​ may be paying to keep the service industry afloat.

3 hours ago

Students Told To Miss Last 2 Weeks Of School To Avoid Being Quarantined For GraduationSchool districts across the state have been forced to quarantine kids due to apparent false positives from the state’s COVID testing lab. State inspectors found “significant deficiencies” at the lab in December, investigated whistleblower allegations in February and vowed to make the investigations public by March, but still haven't.

3 hours ago