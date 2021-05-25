COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Work is still underway to restore internet service after a car crash early Monday afternoon in Citrus Heights caused a large outage.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but police said a truck traveling with heavy machinery clipped some power lines along Antelope Road between Interstate 80 and Tupelo Drive – causing them to come down on several cars.

A fiber optic cable was also damaged in the crash, Comcast confirmed, knocking out internet service to a large number of people.

Crews have been working through the night to fix the damaged fiber optic cable.

As of Tuesday morning, some 5,000 Comcast customers are still experiencing an internet outage. Comcast says they expect to restore services soon.