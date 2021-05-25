PHOENIX (AP) — Evan Longoria had three hits, including a three-run homer, and drove in four runs, Kevin Gausman struck out nine in five scoreless innings and San Francisco broke a three-game losing streak with an 8-0 victory over Arizona on Tuesday night.

Longoria hit his sixth homer of the season in the third inning for a 6-0 lead off Corbin Martin (0-2) and doubled in a run in the seventh. He also walked and scored twice. Longoria is hitting .391 with six homers and 20 RBIs in 18 games at Chase Field since joining the Giants in 2018.

“I love hitting here,” Longoria said. “It’s reminiscent of my days in Tampa. I love the dome atmosphere, As a hitter, when the conditions are static, when you don’t have to worry about wind or sun, it makes it one less thing you have to worry about.

“Obviously the ball flies well. The gaps are big. There are a lot of ways to get hits in this ballpark, not just hitting ir over the fence. It is pretty comforting for the hitters to have that in back of their minds.”

Gausman (5-0) gave up five hits and two walks and allowed only one runner past second base while lowering his ERA to 1.53. He has given up one or fewer runs in nine of his 10 starts this season, including his last seven.

“I wasn’t very crisp, bu made some big pitches when I needed to,” Gausman said. “Even if I missed my spot, it seemed to work out.”

Brandon Crawford had two hits, and his two-out, three-run double in the first inning gave the Giants (29-19) an early 3-0 lead. Crawford has 22 RBIs in 18 May games.

“That was a monster at-bat,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said of Crawford’s nine-pitch at-bat. “He finally won the battle. Independent of the outcome of the at-bats, I feel like he has been a really tough out, maybe a tougher out than he was last year.”

Nick Ahmed had two doubles and Pavin Smith had two hits for the Diamondbacks (18-31), who have lost nine in a row and 18 of their last 21.

They were 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position, 0-8 against Gausman.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: 1B Brandon Belt (side) was pinch-hit for in the ninth inning after a visit from the Giants’ trainer and will undergo further testing, Kapler said. … IF Wilmer Flores (hamstring) hit off a tee, played catch and took ground balls Sunday. … RHP Logan Webb (shoulder) played catch at 90 feet Sunday with no issues.

Diamondbacks: RHP Taylor Widener (right groin strain) was placed on the injured list Tuesday and RHP Jon Duplantier was recalled from Triple-A Reno. Duplantier is a candidate to fill Widener’s spot in the starting rotation, manager Torey Lovullo said. … 1B Christian Walker (oblique) has played two games on a rehab assignment at Reno and appears close to returning. … RHP Chris Devenski (arm ligament) is to undergo surgery by Dr. Keith Meister. The extent of the damage has not been determined.

LONG GONE

Only the New York Mets (17) have played fewer home games than Arizona, which was 9-9 at home entering a nine-game homestand Tuesday. The Diamondbacks are 9-21 on the road and have lost their last 13 away from home..

“We know that we’ve been a little challenged with our schedule, but that’s part of the game and we welcome that,” Lovullo said. “We know what our road record is the last couple of trips. It will be nice to get a nice stretch of home games.”

The Diamondbacks have lost eight games to Dodgers and 7 1/2 games to San Diego during their losing streak.

ON A ROLL

Gausman has given up one or no runs in each of his last seven starts, and his outing Tuesday was the first of less than six innings in that span. Gausman, who is working on a one-year, $18.9 million contract, has 58 strikeouts in 41 innings while giving up only 28 hits in those seven starts.

UP NEXT

San Francisco RHP Johnny Cueto (3-1, 3.34 ERA) will oppose Arizona RHP Merrill Kelly (2-5, 5.05) in the finale of the two-game series at Chase Field.

