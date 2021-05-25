SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California is increasing its wildfire preparedness.

Governor Newsom is proposing a record-breaking $2 billion investment on new equipment, firefighters, and other safety needs.

Newsom arrived at McClellan Airtanker Base in Calfire’s newest firefighting aircraft, one of several coming to Calfirehat Chief Thom Porter says are much more effective.

“So about three times what our Hueys do,” Chief Porter.

He says the new helicopters fly faster, can hold more crews, and can drop water on fires more efficiently.

“Load with water, drop more water three times the amount in a shorter period of time,” he said.

It’s time that’s crucial for people who live in fire-prone areas.

“They’ve had fires threatening over the ridge,” one woman said.

In Fairfield, there was a community effort to reduce fuel on Monday.

“They know that they have a ton of dry vegetation,” the woman said. “Imagine if a flame comes through and lands on any of this right, if I dropped a match this stuff would ignite and this is in people’s yards and you have a home, communities.”

As the state faces record drought conditions, Newsom highlighted funding for wildfire preparedness with money going to new equipment, firefighters, and fuel management.

It’s a relief for people who know all too well how dangerous fires can be.

“This stuff is already dry the hills are already dry. It might be really bad,” a man said.