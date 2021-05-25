SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Hello Kitty Cafe is set to swing by Sacramento this weekend.
Sanrio fans will be able to visit the truck at the Arden Fair Mall on Saturday.
It will be parked in the lot near Sears and Forever 21. It will be in operation from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Hello Kitty Cafe features numerous Sanrio collectibles fans can buy, including some exclusive and limited-edition items like a Hello Kitty Cafe Cookie Plush.
Local COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced, meaning fans coming to the truck will need to wear face masks and socially distance themselves from other shoppers. Also, organizers say the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck only accepts credit or debit card payments.
Fans who miss Saturday’s visit have another chance to catch the truck at Stockton’s Weberstown Mall come June 5.