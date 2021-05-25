MODESTO (CBS13) — Officers are asking for help in finding a man suspected of shooting a dog right in front of a young child in Modesto last week.
Modesto police say, back on May 19, a dog chased after someone who was skating along the 800 block of Kerr Avenue. That dog, named Bella, also allegedly tried to bite that skater.
Salvador Gonzales, 52, later pulled up at the home where the dog was sitting on a porch. Police say Gonzales then got out and shot the dog in the leg – right in front of a nine-year-old child who was also sitting on the porch.
The child wasn't injured. The dog also survived the incident, police say.
Gonzales is also wanted for several other alleged gun violations, police say.
Gonzales is also wanted for several other alleged gun violations, police say.

A previous photo of Gonzales as well as a photo of a car believed to be associated with him have been released by police. The car appears to be a late 90s model Ford Mustang with a distinctive American flag-patterned roof. Its license plate is 7HVC851.
Anyone who sees Gonzales or knows where he might be is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.