Teachers Offered Higher Pay To Help Kids Make Up For Learning Gaps Over SummerMany local parents of school-age children say their kids have fallen behind due to distance learning. Faced with this gap, school districts are quickly ramping up their summer school programs, scrambling to find teachers -- many who are pandemic weary -- to keep the lessons going. Administrators are trying to keep the teachers around for the summer by offering higher pay.

19 minutes ago

CBS13 News PM News Update - 5/25/21The latest news and headlines.

33 minutes ago

Video Released Of Deputy-Involved Shooting In San AndreasThe Calaveras County Sheriff's Office released bodycam video of a hostage situation in San Andreas that ended with a deputy and a hostage shot and the suspect being killed, authorities say.

1 hour ago

Man Who Witnessed Woman Punch Flight Attendant Describes IncidentTaro Arai described the incident aboard the Sacramento to San Diego flight where there was shoving, screaming, and a punch thrown, he says. The flight attendant was taken off the flight bloody and in a wheelchair. Two of her teeth were knocked out.

2 hours ago

Placer County Moves To Less Restrictive 'Moderate' Tier TuesdayThe county was the first county in our region to make a change. It joins neighboring El Dorado County as being in the less restrictive tier.

2 hours ago