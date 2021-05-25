SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities have identified the man killed in a shooting in Natomas over the weekend.
The shooting happened late Saturday night along the 3900 block of Streamline Street.
Sacramento police say officers responded to investigate multiple reports of gunshots heard in the area. At the scene, officers found two men who had been shot.
One of the men was declared dead at the scene, police say; the other man was rushed to the hospital.
On Tuesday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the man killed as 21-year-old Sacramento resident Deandre Franklin.
The name of the other man hurt has not been released. No update on his condition has been given, but he was originally listed as critical but stable.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation. Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.