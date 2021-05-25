COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Tower Bridge is closed to all traffic Tuesday morning due to a malfunction that has it stuck and not able to fully come down.

Caltrans says a secondary motor gave out on the bridge. With the primary motor already out for maintenance, this means that the bridge is now stuck with its deck not fully closed.

All traffic – including vehicle, pedestrian, and boat traffic under – are being turned around.

Officials urge people to use the I Street Bridge or the Pioneer Bridge on Highway 50 in the meantime.

No estimated time of reopening has been given, but crews on the scene say they expect the bridge to be out of service for several hours.