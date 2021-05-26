COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
DAVIS (CBS13) — A search is on after a bear sighting was reported on the UC Davis campus Wednesday morning.

According to a WarnMe alert, the bear was seen near the southeast area of the arboretum.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area of La Rue Road until the animal can be contained.

This wouldn’t be the first time in recent years that a bear wandered onto campus. Back in 2019, a bear made its way to UC Davis and was eventually tranquilized by Fish and Wildlife.

Officials say resources have been dispatched to try and contain this new bear.