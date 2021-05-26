SAN JOSE (CBS13) – Gov. Gavin Newsom had some harsh words reacting to the latest mass shooting in our state that saw ten people, including the gunman, killed at a San Jose light rail yard Wednesday morning.

This wasn’t the first time the governor has visited a somber scene consoling, confused and grieving family members. He says it’s time to do something to make it stop.

“It feels like this happens over and over and over again. Rinse and repeat, rinse and repeat,” Newsom said in a news conference.

Frustration and emotions filled the governor.

“One thing I just wanted to briefly speak to, is the pain in those victims,” he said.

Shortly after meeting with the victims’ families as they frantically waited to hear from their loved ones, Newsom was fed up and wanted change. After all, it’s a familiar scene as the San Jose shooting marks the seventh mass shooting in Northern California in the past five years.

“But it begs the damn question: What the hell is going on in the United States of America? What the hell is wrong with us? When are we going to come to grips with this?” Newsom said.

The governor referenced one of the most recent incidents in 2019 when a gunman opened fire, killing three people at the Gilroy Garlic Festival – including a 6-year-old boy.

And according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit that tracks gun violence, as of this week, there have been 232 mass shootings in the United States.

“And wake up to this reality and take a little damn responsibility all of us to do a little bit more and a little bit better this time and move beyond the platitudes and usual rhetoric,” Newsom said.

Now with 8 people killed in a sudden act of violence, Gov. Newsom says it’s time to take action before it happens again.

“All the handwringing, consternation that produces nothing but more fury and frustration and more scenes like this over and over and over again,” Newsom said.

Aside from pushing for change, the governor also commended survivors for their bravery and strength. He also gave high praise to all the law enforcement officers who ran towards the chaos saving lives – and not thinking of their own.